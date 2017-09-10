Hertha draws as Bundesliga's 1st female referee makes debut

BERLIN — The Bundesliga's first female referee oversaw a 1-1 draw between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Bibiana Steinhaus, who has a decade's experience of refereeing in Germany's second division, made her debut in the top flight - an occasion celebrated by the home side with a limited offer of half-price tickets for female supporters.

Mathew Leckie put Hertha ahead before the break with a fine shot through Bremen 'keeper Jiri Pavlenka's legs.

Thomas Delaney equalized after doing well to elude a defender before the hour-mark and Hertha had goalkeeper Rune Jarstein to thank for denying Max Kruse as the visitors grew in confidence.