Gushue downs Walstad for Tour Challenge win

REGINA — Brier champion Brad Gushue downed Steffen Walstad of Norway 9-1 on Sunday to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge.

Gushue, of St. John's, N.L., started hot with a deuce in the first end and three points in the second en route to a 5-0 lead.

Gushue, who went undefeated at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, added back-to-back deuces in the fifth and sixth ends, prompting handshakes from both sides to end the match.

Walstad scored his lone point in the third.