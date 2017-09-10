Morikawa, Xiong, Hagestad help US win back Walker Cup

LOS ANGELES — The United States won back the Walker Cup from Britain and Ireland on Sunday with decisive performances by three Southern Californians and the 2017 NCAA individual champion at Los Angeles Country Club's North Course.

The United States went into the afternoon singles matches needing only 2 1/2 points to win the amateur biennial event. It got them quickly.

Collin Morikawa of La Canada Flintridge beat British Amateur champion Harry Ellis 2 and 1 to go 4-0 in the two-day competition. Norman Xiong of Canyon Lake came painfully close to also being perfect before halving his match with Scott Gregory.

Stewart Hagestad, a junior member at LACC who played at Southern California, won 2 and 1 against Jack Singh Brar. NCAA individual champion Braden Throneberry of Ole Miss, rolled past Paul McBride, 6 and 5.