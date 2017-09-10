Lock It Down: Clemson D makes its case as country's best

"This game's all about momentum," said linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, who led Clemson with 14 tackles. "Being able to make those plays helped out the offence and special teams. It says a lot about this team."

O'Daniel, a fifth-year senior, believes the defence will keep making such statements all season long.

They understand what the team lost on offence — two-time 1,000-yard rusher Wayne Gallman, all-time school receptions leader Artavis Scott, tight end Jordan Leggett and emotional leader in centre Jay Guillermo are also national champions not around this fall — and, while they have confidence in the newcomers, it could take some time before they're clicking the way last year's group did.

"We've got to look out for each other," O'Daniel said.

Bryant made a name for himself two years ago when the freshman came in for injured starter Shaq Lawson and held his own with eight tackles in a 37-17 national semifinal win over Oklahoma. He figured to have a starting job locked up when a foot injury in August cost him six games. He played fewer than 250 snaps the rest of the season, recovering from the foot problem.

Bryant, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior, had few issues getting through and around Auburn blockers on Saturday. He finished off the effort by sacking Stidham on third and fourth downs with the Auburn passer desperate to make something happen.

"This just shows that we've answered a lot of questions, like can we handle adversity," Bryant said. "This was our first real test and I feel like we stood right up in the face of adversity and we did well."

The Tigers will have their hands full next week when they head to No. 14 Louisville and try and slow down Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Clemson has won its past three with the Cardinals by a total of 16 points. Jackson has accounted for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns in two wins this season.

"Our players are going to enjoy this one, but for us coaches, we think about Lamar Jackson and that group over at Louisville," Venables said. "We're going to have our hands full next week."

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press