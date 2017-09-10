Bills open McDermott's coaching era with 21-12 win over Jets

Buffalo negated the Jets' strength by limiting New York's running back tandem of Matt Forte and Bilal Powell to a combined 38 yards rushing.

Jordan Poyer also intercepted a pass from McCown by ripping it out of the hands of receiver Robby Anderson at Buffalo's 22 with 6:33 left.

The game was sloppy at times and a reflection of two AFC East teams opening with lowered expectations and coming off major off-season overhauls.

Buffalo squandered two scoring opportunities in the first half. Taylor's pass to Charles Clay in the end zone glanced off the tight end's hands and was intercepted by Juston Burris. The cornerback returned it 48 yards, and went down when he bumped into his teammate. Burris then fumbled, but was ruled down by contact, as he had a knee down when hit from behind by Bills centre Eric Wood.

Newly acquired kicker Stephen Hauschka also missed a 46-yard attempt wide left.

The Jets, meanwhile, managed just four first downs and 85 yards offence in the first half in settling for a pair of field goals by Chandler Catanzaro, including a 52-yarder.

INACTIVES

Jets: Jeremy Kerley will have to wait to mark his return with New York. Kerley re-signed with the Jets on Tuesday after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers. With QB Bryce Petty still nursing a knee injury, Christian Hackenberg served as the backup.

Bills: Backup DE Jerel Worthy did not play as he is still recovering from a concussion sustained in Buffalo's preseason finale.

DEBUTS

Jets: WR Jermaine Kearse, acquired in a deal that sent DL Sheldon Richardson to Seattle 10 days ago, had seven catches for 59 yards. Waiver-claim addition Kony Ealy knocked away two passes.

Bills: WR Jordan Matthews, acquired in a trade that sent CB Ronald Darby to Philadelphia last month, had two receptions for a team-best 61 yards.

INJURIES

Jets: TE Eric Tomlinson did not return after hurting an elbow in the second quarter.

Bills: CB E.J. Gaines did not return after hurting his left shoulder while assisting Lorenzo White in tackling Bilal Powell on an 11-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Oakland on Sept. 17.

Bills: At Carolina on Sept. 17.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press