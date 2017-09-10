Day after hitting for cycle, Abreu 2 HRs, Chisox top Giants

CHICAGO — Jose Abreu hit two home runs and Carson Fulmer won his first major league game as a starter as the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Sunday in an interleague matchup of last-place teams.

A day after hitting for the cycle in a 13-1 victory over the Giants, Abreu recorded his fourth multi-homer game of the season and 10th of his four-year major-league career.

The 30-year-old first baseman belted a two-run shot in the five-run second inning off Giants' ace Madison Bumgarner and added 31st of the season and 12th in the last 26 games in the seventh.

Fulmer, a 23-year-old right-hander, allowed one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in the second start of his career.

A first-round draft pick in 2015, Fulmer made his second career start. In his previous one, he was tagged for six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings by Minnesota on Aug. 21.

Tim Anderson, who was a double shy of joining Abreu as the only pair of teammates ever to hit for the cycle in the same game on Saturday, got three more hits. The 24-year-old shortstop is batting .520 (13 for 25) in the last six games.

Bumgarner gave up six earned runs and 10 hits in five innings — the most runs and hits he's allowed in a game this season.

Jarrett Parker hit his third home run of the season in the second inning for the Giants. He missed the previous seven games with a strained oblique.

FILLING OUT THE ROTATION

White Sox RHP Dylan Covey will take a turn on Tuesday against the in the rotation spot opened up by the decision to shut down Carlos Rodon for the rest of the season with shoulder inflammation. Manager Rick Renteria said both Covey (0-4, 8.08 ERA) and Mike Pelfrey (3-11, 5.51 ERA) will get opportunities to pitch in the spot vacated by Rodon.