Porcello loses 17th as Rays beat Red Sox 4-1, avoid sweep

BOSTON — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello was dealt his major league-leading 17th loss, the victim of poor run support once again as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Sunday.

Porcello (9-17) took a 1-0 lead into the fifth, when Wilson Ramos and Evan Longoria hit RBI singles. Boston has scored two runs or fewer 18 times in 30 starts while Porcello was in the game. He gave up five hits in five innings.

Ramos homered in the sixth off Brandon Workman, a drive that just cleared the centre field wall, and Lucas Duda went deep in the seventh against Robby Scott.

Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep and stopped Boston's four-game winning streak. The Red Sox began the day 4 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Yankees in the AL East.