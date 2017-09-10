Plenty of blame to go around after Redskins' loss to Eagles

Little looked easy for the Redskins in the opener, including on defence where Carson Wentz and Philadelphia were 8 of 14 on third down. Washington had the NFL's worst third-down defence last season, and for now that problem doesn't look as if it was fixed.

Containing Wentz was a significant issue, as was coverage downfield because the second-year QB had more time to operate.

"I feel like they got a little bit more than what we should have gave them," cornerback Josh Norman said.

Wentz "just made something happen and that's what extended the drives, and those things are backbreakers. So if you got your opportunity to get your paws on the quarterback, you've got to bring him down."

Despite all the issues, the Redskins had the ball just inside the two-minute warning trailing 22-17 with the chance to engineer a comeback.

That's when Cousins was sacked by Brandon Graham and fumbled, with Fletcher Cox returning it 20 yards for a TD that was upheld after video review.

Graham expected it to be overturned and said, "I don't know if it was a gift." Referee Brad Allen said the league didn't see evidence to overturn the play, which Cousins called a "tough one."

"There are so many other plays in the game that lead to that moment that really I think are more important or more telling of why it didn't go our way in the end," Cousins said.

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press