Judge, Sanchez 2 homers each in Yankees' 16-7 win at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge became the second major league rookie with a 40-homer season, going deep twice as the AL wild card-leading New York Yankees got a series clinching 16-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Gary Sanchez also hit two solo homers for the Yankees, giving him 30 this season and 50 in his 161 games since his 2015 debut.

With Judge's AL-best 40th homer in the fourth, the 25-year-old joined Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees to hit 40 homers at age 25 or younger. Judge added No. 41 two innings later, a drive that would have gone 463 feet unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

Mark McGwire hit a league-high 49 homers as a rookie for Oakland in 1987.

Judge had his third multihomer game this year, his first since June 11. He has four homers in seven games since breaking a homerless skid of 57 at-bats and 15 games that stretched back to Aug. 16.

Didi Gregorius tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs for the Yankees (77-65), who have won three straight series for the first time since late July and moved 12 games over .500 for the first time since June 15. New York is 3 1/2 games ahead of Minnesota for the AL's top wild card and 3 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston.

After dropping two of three in the weekend series, the Rangers (71-71) were still 2 1/2 games behind the Twins with three weeks left.

Judge's second homer of the game ricocheted off a facade high above the Yankees bullpen in left-centre field, and the ball then dropped among the relievers. His first homer capped a six-run outburst for a 9-1 lead, landing in the Rangers bullpen in right-centre field.

Along with his homers, Judge walked in the second — his MLB rookie-record 107th this season — and had a sacrifice fly.

Chad Green (4-0) struck out four in 2 1/3 innings after taking over for starter Jordan Montgomery in the fourth.