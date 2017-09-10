Toliver's shooting lifts Mystics to 82-68 win over Liberty

NEW YORK — Kristi Toliver admitted that she was nervous before the game for the first time she could remember.

Those nerves went away quickly as the Mystics guard scored 32 points, hitting a WNBA playoff-record nine 3-pointers, to lead Washington to an 82-68 victory over the New York Liberty on Sunday.

"I can't remember the last time I was physically that nervous where my heart was pounding," Toliver said. "To me it affirmed how excited I was for this opportunity to play at Madison Square Garden in a playoff game."

Toliver came to Washington in the off-season as a free agent hoping to lead the Mystics back to the post-season and beyond. She helped Los Angeles win a title last year.

"This is why we're here. We knew we were capable," Toliver said. "Everyone's buying in offensively and defensively. Everyone's understanding their roles. When you're good at it, anything can happen."

The Mystics will face Minnesota in the best-of-five semifinals, starting Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

"They are a phenomenal teams, been to the finals so many times," said Elena Delle Donne, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Mystics. "They've got so many heads to the snake. We'll watch a lot of film. We'll enjoy this for a little bit."

This is as far as the Mystics have gone in the playoffs since 2002 — the last time they made it out of the opening round of the post-season.

Washington found itself down 14 points in the first half before rallying to 41-35 at the break. Then Toliver took over. She scored 16 points in the third quarter, hitting all four of her 3-pointers in the period. She could only shrug and smile as the fourth one went in to give the Mystics a 57-46 advantage with 2:48 left in the third. She set the Mystics franchise record for points in a game by the end of the third quarter.

That 3-pointer, her eighth, also broke the previous WNBA record for 3-pointers made in a playoff game.