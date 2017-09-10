Newton throws 2 TDs to lead Panthers past 49ers 23-3

Shanahan and new GM John Lynch each got six-year contracts to oversee a massive rebuilding job . There is plenty of work to do as San Francisco was held scoreless in the first half of the opener for the first time in 40 years and lost the first game of the season for the first time since 2010. The Niners finished with just 217 yards of offence.

Hoyer had a rough debut for San Francisco, throwing for only 193 yards and committing the two turnovers.

"It was probably as disappointing as it could have been," Hoyer said. "When you get it handed to you like that, you just have to go in figure out what's wrong, make the corrections and move on."

MCCAFFREY'S DAY

Carolina first-round pick Christian McCaffrey had an up-and-down debut. The former Stanford star gained 45 yards on 13 carries and added five catches for 38 yards. He also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

"I didn't play as well as I would've liked to, but anytime you can get a win we're happy," McCaffrey said.

FOURTH-DOWN FOLLIES

Shanahan went twice on fourth down in the first half and failed. Hoyer was sacked by Thomas Davis on fourth-and-4 from the Carolina 44, and Kyle Juszczyk was stuffed by Star Lotulelei on a fourth-and-1 from the 45. The Panthers turned those short fields into a pair of field goals. San Francisco converted one of two fourth-down attempts in the second half.

UNDER PRESSURE

The Panthers put heavy pressure on Hoyer and had four sacks, including one by Wes Horton that forced a fumble by Hoyer. Carolina finished second in the NFL last season with 47 sacks.

ROLLER COASTER

San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt had a wild first half that included a missed tackle on Shepard's touchdown, a personal foul for unnecessary roughness, then an acrobatic interception near the goal line on a deep pass to Kelvin Benjamin.

INJURIES

Niners rookie linebacker Reuben Foster had an impressive debut cut short when he injured his right ankle late in the first quarter. Foster got hurt on a run by McCaffrey and was taken to the locker room on a cart. He returned to the field a few minutes later, but didn't get back in the game. Foster said he expects to play next week. Foster had three tackles and a pass breakup before the injury.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

49ers: Visit Seattle next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press