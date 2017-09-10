Oilers sign Kelly to professional tryout

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers signed veteran forward Chris Kelly to a professional tryout contract on Sunday.

Kelly played in all 82 regular season games last season for the Ottawa Senators and scored five goals and seven assists.

The six-foot, 193-pound centre also appeared in two playoff games as the Senators made it to the Eastern Conference final before being eliminated by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kelly has played 13 NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins and Senators, scoring 289 points in 833 career games.