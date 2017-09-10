Rusty Bell: Steelers star RB has quiet opener after holdout

Bell expects things to get better as the season progresses.

"It's game on, so obviously everything is not going to be clicking how it would be if it was mid-season form. Week 1 is just the stepping stone."

KIZER SHINES: Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer had a productive and positive NFL debut.

The second-round pick from Notre Dame shook off seven sacks and threw a touchdown pass with 3:36 left that pulled the Browns within three. In all, he completed 20 of 30 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 1-yard sneak.

"I like DeShone," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "I like the feel of him on the sideline with me. I love our communication. He did some good things. There are some opportunities that he is going to be the first to tell you he wish he had back. That is going to happen to a young quarterback, but this guy gave us a chance."

Kizer showed poise in the pocket and never looked rattled. His biggest mistake came when he made an ill-advised throw in the third quarter that was intercepted.

Jackson felt there were plays where Kizer held onto the ball too long, but some of that can be blamed on receivers not getting open.

"Obviously, there are some drives that we are proud of and that we are headed in the right direction on, but there were also some lulls within the game that we have to try to cut back on," said Kizer, the 27th QB to start for Cleveland since 1999.

Beyond the sacks, Jackson is worried about Kizer taking too many hits. On one scramble, he was drilled by linebacker Ryan Shazier, who was flagged for roughness.

"He's got to take care of himself a little bit better," Jackson said. "We all know that. He can't keep taking hits like that."

WATT A START: Steelers rookie linebacker T.J. Watt set the bar high.

J.J. Watt's younger brother recorded two sacks and had an interception in his NFL debut, and he wanted more.

"We played well," he said of Pittsburgh's defence, which recorded seven sacks. "We felt like we were in the backfield all the time, but we have to finish plays. We had a few sacks left on the table."

Kizer praised Watt for his pick.

"An athletic defensive end/linebacker hybrid went up and got one on me," he said. "These guys who are stepping out there, who I am playing against, are quite athletic and he goes up and makes a good play on the ball."

ODDS AND ENDS: Roethlisberger moved past Fran Tarkenton into ninth place in NFL history with 47,077 yards passing. ... Browns 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 9,996, believed to be the longest streak in league history. Thomas has started all 161 career games and not missed an offensive play since 2007.

___

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press