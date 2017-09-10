AP source: Jaguars WR Robinson out for season with torn ACL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson is out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the season opener.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not released details of Robinson's injury.

Robinson landed awkwardly on his left knee while making a catch in the first quarter of Sunday's 29-7 victory at Houston and did not return. Tests revealed a season-ending injury, the person said.

It was a huge loss in a big victory for the Jaguars, who hadn't won an opener since 2011.