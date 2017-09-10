Ravens beat Bengals 20-0 the old-fashioned way: 5 turnovers

"I don't know if I've ever been in such a disappointing football game," Lewis said.

Some takeaways from the Ravens' third season-opening shutout in their history.

FLACCO'S FINE: The 10th-year quarterback missed all of training camp and the preseason because of a bad back. He looked rusty on a couple of throws, but got through it without issue. Flacco finished 9 of 17 for 121 yards with one sack, a touchdown and an interception.

"I felt good," he said. "My back didn't take anything, really. My chin did on one of those play-action plays down on the goal line."

Defence DOMINATES: The Ravens kept tackle Brandon Williams with a $52.5 million contract and signed free agent defensive backs Tony Jefferson and Brandon Carr through free agency. Carr had the first of the four interceptions as the off-season emphasis paid off. The Bengals managed only 221 yards, including 77 rushing.

"They have a great front four," Bengals receiver A.J. Green said. "They got a lot of pressure on Andy today."

RUN GAME: In addition to the defence, the Ravens aimed to upgrade the running game, which has struggled the last two years. All the yards on the 17-play drive came on the ground. The Ravens finished with 157 yards rushing, including 80 by Terrance West and 71 by Javorius Allen. Danny Woodhead, who was expected to fill a major role, hurt his left hamstring on the Ravens' opening drive and didn't return.

DALTON'S DREADFUL DAY: The Ravens have a history of tormenting Dalton. He's thrown four interceptions only one other time during his seven-year career, against the Ravens in 2013. He's thrown three interceptions in a game nine times, four of them against Baltimore. Dalton fell to 6-6 career against Baltimore with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His passer rating of 28.4 was the second lowest of his career. Last season, he threw only eight interceptions in 16 games; he's halfway to that total already.

WOEFUL LINE: The Bengals went with younger player on the offensive line, and they struggled. Left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, right tackle Jake Fisher and right guard Trey Hopkins have 19 combined NFL starts. Hopkins hurt his left knee late in the first half.

Asked to assess the line's performance, Ogbuehi said, "Not good at all. This offence goes off us. We have to be better."

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press