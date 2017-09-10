Carr, Lynch give Raiders' potent combo beating Titans 26-16

ONSIDE KICK

The Titans became the first NFL team since 2009 to open a season with an onside kick. Like the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, they also failed. Ryan Succop's kick was easily smothered by the Raiders. Titans coach Mike Mularkey defended his decision, saying he was trying to give his offence the ball at midfield. "He told us he was going to do it, and we love his aggressiveness," Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo said.

PATIENT KICKER

Giorgio Tavecchio earned his first NFL job at the age of 27 when he signed Friday to replace the Raiders' all-time leading scorer who's on injured reserve with a bad back. The native of Milan, Italy, who played at California, came through with four field goals, including a pair of 52-yarders, making him the first in NFL history to debut with more than one 50-yarder.

He also joined Janikowski as the only kickers in Raiders' history to connect on more than one 50-yard field goal in a game.

"I have been dreaming about this moment for a very long time," Tavecchio said. "It is special. I am feeling gratitude, catharsis. You spend so much time waiting, hoping, imagining, dreaming and then when it happens, it is not necessarily anti-climactic, but you can't be too caught up in the moment and what it means to you."

MY BAD

Carr took the blame for not scoring a touchdown on three straight passes to Amari Cooper from the Tennessee 2. The first went off Cooper's hands, then Titans rookie cornerback Adoree Jackson got a hand into break up the second. Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo got his right fingers on the third. "I'm completely fine with saying I screwed up," Carr said. "I did a couple times."

NEED MORE PRACTICE

Marcus Mariota threw for 256 yards and had all his receivers available. Rookie Corey Davis, the fifth pick overall, made his NFL debut by catching six of the 10 passes thrown to him for 69 yards. Veteran Eric Decker played only one preseason game, limited by an injured ankle. He caught only three of eight passes for 10 yards.

By Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press