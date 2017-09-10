Lions impressive late in mistake-filled win over Arizona

Here are a few more things we learned from this season opener:

STRONG ON D

There were concerns about Detroit's pass rush after the Lions lost Kerry Hyder in their preseason opener, but they were able to pressure Palmer and force turnovers from the very start. It was the defence that kept Detroit in the game during a rocky first half.

GROUNDED

The Lions have struggled to build a consistent running game in recent years, and Sunday wasn't all that encouraging in that regard. Ameer Abdullah managed only 30 yards on 15 carries.

Arizona wasn't any better, though. David Johnson was held to 23 yards on 11 carries and hurt his wrist when he fumbled the ball away deep in his own territory in the third quarter.

VERSATILE

Kicker Matt Prater has been a key player for a Detroit team that has played so many close games of late. Apparently, he can also punt if need be.

Punter Kasey Redfern hurt his knee after he dropped a snap in the end zone in the first quarter and then tried to run for the first down. Prater took over the punting duties and averaged 34.8 yards on four attempts.

Prater also kicked a 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

IMPRESSIVE DEBUTS

Golladay made quite an impact with his touchdowns, the second of which came on a diving catch, but first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis made an impression as well for Detroit. The linebacker recovered Johnson's fumble in the third, and with the Lions down 17-9, that turned out to be a big play.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN

The 37-year-old Palmer threw for 269 yards, but his only touchdown pass came at the end when his team was well behind. His numbers slipped last season, and he'll need to improve if this Arizona offence is going to live up to its potential.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

By Noah Trister, The Associated Press