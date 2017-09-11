Missing Beckham: Manning, Giants struggle in opening loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eli Manning was missing his best option in his 200th consecutive start for the New York Giants.

And without still-hobbled receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to catch passes, the Giants offence sputtered in another season-opening loss against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

"Obviously, he's a tremendous player," Manning said. "We've got players. We've got to play better than that."

The Giants' running game was a non-factor, veteran receiver Brandon Marshall had a big drop in the open field that might have produced a first down during an early fourth-quarter drive and Manning found himself under pressure often in a 19-3 loss Sunday night.

"You can't just point the finger at one person or one position when you have an outing like that," coach Ben McAdoo said. "We didn't function at a high level."

Beckham, who last season had a career-high 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns, missed the opener because of a sprained left ankle sustained in a preseason game Aug. 21. The three-time Pro Bowl pick went through some pregame drills, but McAdoo said it was a medical decision to hold the receiver out.

"We have plenty of players who can make plays on the offence outside of Odell. That's no excuse," the coach said. "No one got going."

The Giants finished with 233 total yards. They had only two first downs before halftime, and punted on all five drives — before Manning kneeled down on the final play after Dan Bailey's 42-yard field goal with five seconds left put Dallas up 16-0.

Marshall, the veteran receiver targeted four times, had only one catch for 10 yards in the final minute of the game. He was in the open field when he had a drop on third-and-12 with just under 13 points left.

Manning has started every Giants game since Week 10 of his rookie season in 2004. Brett Favre and brother Peyton Manning are the only other NFL quarterbacks who have started 200 consecutive games.