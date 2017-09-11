Home, sour home: road teams have a ball in Week 1

The Bengals let perhaps their two best offensive linemen leave in free agency, and then the Ravens with their solid D and strong pass rush came calling to open the season.

QUARTERBACKS: Once again, some mismatches in the key offensive position. Think about it: 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan against career backup Mike Glennon. Ben Roethlisberger and his two Super Bowl rings vs. rookie DeShone Kizer. Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP and, presumably, healed from rotator cuff issues, against journeyman Brian Hoyer.

And in the other games where the quarterbacking was relatively even — Philly's Carson Wentz against Washington's Kirk Cousins; Baltimore's Joe Flacco vs. Cincinnati's Andy Dalton; Oakland's Derek Carr taking on Tennessee's Marcus Mariota — the better defence played a major role in the wins. That was particularly true for the Ravens and Eagles.

CONDITIONS: Teams once hated road trips to the South in September and the North in December. Some of those disadvantages for visitors have disappeared with the rising popularity of indoor palaces.

Plus, with the postponement of the Bucs-Dolphins contest — not that Tampa Bay would have been put off by the heat — none of the Florida teams hosted this weekend.

Travel can be an issue in subsequent weeks when clubs are coming off games. On opening weekend, that's not a factor (barring the unforeseen) because everyone is well rested after the break from preseason to real football.

So Oakland journeying to Tennessee, Carolina to San Francisco, even KC to New England is no big challenge in this department.

THE UNPREDICTABLE: No team can exactly be sure what it has entering a new season. The status quo really doesn't exist for NFL rosters, which especially was telling in the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.

A rookie on whom opponents have little film to study can boost a team immeasurably, as running back Kareem Hunt did for Kansas City. A veteran newcomer such as Marshawn Lynch for Oakland, Alshon Jeffery for Philadelphia and, most emphatically Sunday, Campbell in Jacksonville can provide the impetus for a win, no matter where.

No matter what happens Monday night, road warriors will hold the edge after Week 1. More good news, perhaps, for the Eagles: They are the only winning team thus far that once again will be away from home next week.

