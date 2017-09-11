The future of high school sports

Jim Woolley served on the OFSAA executive for the last 7 years, including three as OFSAA president. In Part I of our interview last week, Woolley talked about a number of issues related to high school sports in Ontario today. Here is Part II of that interview.
BT: I know that you have coached football as well as track and field during your career. How important is it is to have teacher-coaches involved as opposed to volunteers from the community?
JW: This is one of the things we identified as part of our niche — that we do have teacher-coaches as opposed to community coaches.
But it's an area we're struggling in right now. No matter where you go in the province, fewer and fewer schools are able to field all their teams with teacher-coaches. So you have to either go to outside coaches or not offer some programs.
If that trend were to continue to the point that we no longer have teacher-coaches, then from my perspective, what's the difference between what we're providing and what the community is providing?
BT: We touched briefly on the trend of young athletes wanting to specialize and concentrate on one sport at a younger and younger age. Why do you think that's happening? Is it the kids? Is it the parents?
JW: I think it's both. It's amazing to me how many people — students or parents — who think they are going somewhere.
When I think of my own kids and club volleyball, from their involvement in grades 7 or 8, maybe two go on to play university volleyball.
There's a mystique that playing a sport is going to take them somewhere, possibly a career.
Especially in high school, it's good to remember that it's just sports. Have fun. Enjoy it. But it's a sport — it's not a career choice for 99.9 per cent of those involved. Which is another reason to enjoy a variety of sports along the way.
BT: How much has the word "liability" crept into your discussions at the OFSAA level?
JW: Well, that's a word that's always a concern whenever you're running any type of an organization.
From the OFSAA perspective, we're still working at providing opportunities for students to be involved in sport.
And we still believe that there's a place for OFSAA sport — all OFSAA sport — we'll continue to offer those until we get to a point where there's not enough students to justify it.
An example would be girls gymnastics — it used to be an OFSAA sport with a championship, now it's what's called a "festival."
In terms of OFSAA, things either have a championship or a festival.
So to answer your question, as long as there's enough interest from students, we'll do our best to provide safe ways for them to participate.
BT: Given everything in the news these days, especially related to head injuries, is a sport like football in trouble?
JW: In terms of the contact sports, OPHEA (Ontario Physical and Health Education Association) is the guideline we use for anything. It's what the schools use.
And we still believe that there's safe ways of doing things. For example, there's safe ways of tackling.
If you lead with your head, chances are that you're going to get hurt. But if you're taught to tackle properly and you do tackle properly, you're probably going to be fine.
In terms of the liability aspect of things, if you over-worry about liability, you wouldn't do any sports and you wouldn't do any off-campus trips. You'd basically have kids come in and sit for 75 minutes and hope they didn't trip going down the stairs.
So from an OFSAA point of view, we recognize where our society is at these days and therefore we help provide guidelines for coaches and athletes to participate in the safest way possible.
BT: Even in retirement, I still watch a lot of high school sports and I see many teams with lower numbers. Is high school sports in our province in trouble from a participation point of view?
JW: I don't think so. In fact, there's been increased pressure to add more OFSAA sports. Ultimate Frisbee and snowboarding are a couple of examples. I think you're actually going to see an expansion.
The difference is that you're no longer seeing the 70-person football team or the 120-person track and field team like when we were in high school. But remember, we only had a certain number of sports available then.
Now you have a plethora of sports in every season depending on what your school can provide.
The challenge for many schools is to decide what their niche is. What's their expertise in? Then spend time on those sports and maybe not worry about trying to offer everything.
BT: So do you think the stereotype of lazy teenagers who only want to play video games, etc., is an exaggeration?
JW: I think if you provide something that they enjoy, and are engaged in, and you develop a relationship with them, they want to take part.
