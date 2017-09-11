The future of high school sports

BT: How much has the word "liability" crept into your discussions at the OFSAA level?

JW: Well, that's a word that's always a concern whenever you're running any type of an organization.

From the OFSAA perspective, we're still working at providing opportunities for students to be involved in sport.

And we still believe that there's a place for OFSAA sport — all OFSAA sport — we'll continue to offer those until we get to a point where there's not enough students to justify it.

An example would be girls gymnastics — it used to be an OFSAA sport with a championship, now it's what's called a "festival."

In terms of OFSAA, things either have a championship or a festival.

So to answer your question, as long as there's enough interest from students, we'll do our best to provide safe ways for them to participate.

BT: Given everything in the news these days, especially related to head injuries, is a sport like football in trouble?

JW: In terms of the contact sports, OPHEA (Ontario Physical and Health Education Association) is the guideline we use for anything. It's what the schools use.

And we still believe that there's safe ways of doing things. For example, there's safe ways of tackling.

If you lead with your head, chances are that you're going to get hurt. But if you're taught to tackle properly and you do tackle properly, you're probably going to be fine.

In terms of the liability aspect of things, if you over-worry about liability, you wouldn't do any sports and you wouldn't do any off-campus trips. You'd basically have kids come in and sit for 75 minutes and hope they didn't trip going down the stairs.

So from an OFSAA point of view, we recognize where our society is at these days and therefore we help provide guidelines for coaches and athletes to participate in the safest way possible.

BT: Even in retirement, I still watch a lot of high school sports and I see many teams with lower numbers. Is high school sports in our province in trouble from a participation point of view?

JW: I don't think so. In fact, there's been increased pressure to add more OFSAA sports. Ultimate Frisbee and snowboarding are a couple of examples. I think you're actually going to see an expansion.

The difference is that you're no longer seeing the 70-person football team or the 120-person track and field team like when we were in high school. But remember, we only had a certain number of sports available then.

Now you have a plethora of sports in every season depending on what your school can provide.

The challenge for many schools is to decide what their niche is. What's their expertise in? Then spend time on those sports and maybe not worry about trying to offer everything.

BT: So do you think the stereotype of lazy teenagers who only want to play video games, etc., is an exaggeration?

JW: I think if you provide something that they enjoy, and are engaged in, and you develop a relationship with them, they want to take part.



