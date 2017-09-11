Romania to fire Daum after failing to qualify for World Cup

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian soccer federation president Razvan Burleanu says he will initiate procedures to fire national team coach Christoph Daum after the country failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Romania lost to Montenegro 1-0 on Sept. 4 and can no longer qualify for next year's tournament in Russia.

Daum was appointed coach in 2016 after the European Championship in France on a two-year contract. The German is the second foreigner to coach the national team.

By The Associated Press