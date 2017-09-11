Back to Zach: Baylor making change at QB after 0-2 start

WACO, Texas — Baylor is making a change at quarterback after losing its first two games.

New coach Matt Rhule says sophomore Zach Smith will start Saturday at Duke. Anu Solomon, a graduate transfer from Arizona, started the first two games against Liberty and UTSA.

Smith was Baylor's starter as a true freshman the final four games of last season, including a win in the Cactus Bowl. Smith took over after Seth Russell's season-ending ankle injury.

Solomon and Smith were in a tight competition for the starting job throughout the spring and in preseason camp. Rhule didn't name a starter until four days before the season opener.