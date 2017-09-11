Eagles lose starting cornerback, kicker in opener

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles lost starting cornerback Ronald Darby and kicker Caleb Sturgis for several weeks in Sunday's 30-17 win at Washington.

Darby suffered a gruesome right ankle injury and was carted off the field. However, it appears the injury won't end his season. Reports say an MRI on Monday revealed no ligament damage, meaning Darby could return within six weeks. Coach Doug Pederson said the team is still gathering information on the injury.

Sturgis injured his plant leg on the opening kickoff. The team will work out kickers this week.

Darby was acquired from Buffalo last month in a trade for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick. Jalen Mills moved into the No. 1 cornerback spot in his absence and veteran Patrick Robinson moved into the other spot. Rookie Rasul Douglas, who was inactive, is expected to step into the lineup.