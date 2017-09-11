Canada's sledge team aims at Paralympic gold

Canada will host the Dec. 3-9 World Sledge Hockey Challenge in Charlottetown before facing the U.S. in a pre-Paralympic series in February.

Seventeen players who helped Canada beat the U.S. 4-1 and win gold in April's world championship are among those returning to the team this winter.

"We can't sit on this win," Larocque said. "We're heading in a good direction, but it's not done yet. A lot of work to do until March."

That world championship at the Gangneung Hockey Center in Pyeongchang was also a Paralympic test event.

Westlake and forward Billy Bridges of Summerside, P.E.I., won Paralympic gold in 2006 in Turin, Italy.

They won bronze eight years later in Sochi, Russia, with Larocque, Watson and other veterans Steve Arsenault of Spruce Grove, Alta., Ottawa's Ben Delaney, Brad Bowden of Orton, Ont., Adam Dixon of Midland, Ont., James Gemmell of Quesnel, B.C., and Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont.

The team will spend between 40 and 50 days together in camps or competitions prior to the Paralympic Games, said Hockey Canada senior manager of hockey operations Shawn Bullock.

The sledge team's Own The Podium funding for 2017-18 is $675,000, which is an increase of $145,000 over the 2013-14 season.

The money will be spent on camps, equipment and travel, including another trip to South Korea in November, Bullock said.

"We've increased our regional camps, support to the players, we're looking at having advanced equipment this year with sticks, buckets and sleds for the guys," he explained.

"We want to make sure everyone has the right equipment and the best equipment going into Pyeongchang, so that's certainly going to be an upgrade this year."

"The support we've gotten from OTP is tremendous. Certainly them knowing the quality of the program and the dedicated staff and players that we have, they've seen our work ethic and the plan that's in place and they like it. So they're supporting us even further."

