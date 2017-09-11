Broncos extend kicker Brandon McManus' contract through 2020

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year deal with kicker Brandon McManus, who set an NFL record by making all 10 of his field goal attempts in the playoffs two years ago.

"Brandon's made a lot of big kicks & is an important weapon for our team," general manager John Elway tweeted Monday ahead of the Broncos' opener against the Chargers.

McManus was the last restricted free agent in the league to sign his tender this summer . He made $600,000 last year and will earn $2.75 million this season. The new contract adds three years and is worth $11.25 million with $6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

McManus is a fourth-year pro whose 84.8 per cent conversion rate on field goals is tops in team history. He made 29 of 34 field goals last year.