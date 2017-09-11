Whalen returns home to Williams Arena for playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx were uprooted from their home arena this season while it undergoes some much-needed renovations.

While the Lynx played in unfamiliar territory during the regular season, Lindsay Whalen will feel right at home in the playoffs. With Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul occupied this month, the Lynx are moving again to Williams Arena, where the University of Minnesota plays.

Whalen is a former Golden Gopher and says she can't wait to return to the building she starred in during college.

The top-seeded Lynx play Washington in the semifinals. The Mystics beat New York on Sunday thanks to nine 3-pointers from Kristi Toliver, who was a member of the Los Angeles Sparks team that beat Minnesota in the WNBA Finals last season.