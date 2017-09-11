O'Brien says he hasn't picked starting QB for Thursday

O'Brien was asked to evaluate the play of both quarterbacks.

"Tom plays very calmly," O'Brien said. "I think he knows how to operate our offence. I didn't see him have, when it came to X's and O's, any mental mistakes. There are things that he can do better, things that I can do better to help him."

Then he moved on to Watson.

"Deshaun went in there and made some plays," he said. "Deshaun's a playmaker. He can make plays with his feet. He knows what to do. He checked us in and out of plays. He has good instincts out on the field."

O'Brien was asked if he wished he would have given Watson more snaps with the first team in camp and this week in practice so he could have built a better rapport with DeAndre Hopkins.

O'Brien said that Watson got plenty of work with the first team and that it wouldn't have mattered if he got more work since Hopkins was out with a thumb injury for most of camp.

"We make decisions in the best interest of the team," O'Brien said. "Sometimes those decisions don't work. That's why you have to go back, see what you did wrong, analyze it, figure it out pretty quickly."

Whether Watson or Savage starts on Thursday, the Texans will have to find a way to protect the quarterback better.

The line was terrible on Saturday, giving up 10 sacks, without veteran left tackle Duane Brown, who is holding out. It was also the first career game for centre Nick Martin, who missed all of his rookie season in 2016 with an injury.

"There's a lot of different things that we can do from a scheme point," O'Brien said. "There's a lot of different things that the players need to do from a playing standpoint. Everybody in that room in there needs to improve."

O'Brien said he'll evaluate many things in deciding who to start against the Bengals, but that one thing carries more weight than the others.

"I look at what happened leading up to game day, how they practiced during the week, but mostly how they play in the game when the lights are on," he said.

