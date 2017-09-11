No. 10 Badgers get Jonathan Taylor-made big plays from RB

MADISON, Wis. — Running back Jonathan Taylor showed off his potential in preseason camp for No. 10 Wisconsin.

Two games into his college career, he looks more like a veteran than a freshman.

Taylor rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start in a 31-14 win in Week 2 over Florida Atlantic, becoming the fourth freshman in program history to rush for 200 yards in a game.

Fullback Austin Ramesh said Taylor's emergence during a simulation game in fall camp laid the groundwork for his spectacular debut.

"Every year it seems like we've got a few freshmen coming in who can make an impact. But what he's done, it's impressive," the senior said of Taylor, who ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the season opener.

"Having been in those shoes, trying to come in and play big-time football is quite the transition from high school," Ramesh said. "He definitely stepped up and realized he could be a contributor this year."

He has contributed a couple big plays already.

Taylor followed a 64-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes left in the first quarter against Florida Atlantic with a highlight-reel, 29-yarder less than four minutes later. He bowled over three would-be tacklers on that play.

Wisconsin (2-0) hits the road for the first time this weekend with a trip to Provo, Utah for a game against BYU. Taylor is again listed as a co-starter on the depth chart at running back along with junior Chris James and sophomore Bradrick Shaw, who missed the last game with a right leg injury.

"We like Bradrick and I thought Chris took some steps forward in certain areas," coach Paul Chryst said. "When you see Jonathan come in and do what he's doing, I think it gives us depth, and I think he's capable of being a good football player for us."