Ex-Rider Justin Cox facing assault charges

REGINA — Former Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Justin Cox has been charged with assault in connection with two separate incidents on Aug. 30.

Regina police say they received a call from a hospital about a 23-year-old woman who had apparently been physically assaulted, allegedly by Cox.

Less than an hour later, police received another call from an employee at a local business after Cox allegedly pointed a gun at her.

As a result, the 24-year-old Cox has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Regina radio station CJME reports that Cox was arrested on Aug. 30 and made his first court appearance on Sept. 1. However, police released the details only after the station received a tip and confirmed the information with provincial court on Monday.

Cox is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Regina on Thursday.

This is not the first time Cox has had a run in with the law.

On April 19, Cox was released by the Roughriders after information emerged that Cox had been involved in a domestic violence incident.

After his release, then CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said the league would not allow any other CFL team to sign him.

Cox was found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm on May 29. The CFL still will not allow Cox to play in the league despite the findings of the court.