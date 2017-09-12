Abreu, Engel lead White Sox to 11-3 win over Royals

Jason Hammel (8-11) was pulled after giving up five runs in 3 1/3 innings, his shortest start since going three innings on April 30. He walked two, including Nicky Delmonico with the bases loaded in the fourth.

"It was just one of those nights, a weird night," Hammel said. "Everything I threw up there they either placed very well or hit it hard. That was the tone of the whole game really for us."

The White Sox scored two runs in the first with Moncada's triple. He scored on Abreu's single.

Eric Hosmer singled in the Royals' second, his ninth straight hit, matching the longest streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Royals' record. He grounded out to third baseman Sanchez leading off the fourth to end the streak.

Brandon Moss homered to begin the Royals' three-run fifth. Whit Merrifield tripled home Alex Gordon with the second run and scored on Lorenzo Cain's single, cutting the White Sox advantage to 5-3.

"At that point we were doing everything we could to hold it right there and see if we could take the lead at any point," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

The White Sox have outscored the Royals and San Francisco Giants 32-5 during a three-game winning streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (elbow impingement) threw a 46-pitch, three-inning simulated game. "I felt really good," Duffy said. "I'm anxious to get back and help this team down the stretch. I've never been more ready to get back on the field and get ready to go. It's not ever going to go away until I take care of it. I've just got to push through until the end of the season." If Duffy feels good the next two days, the Royals plan on starting him this weekend at Cleveland. ... Royals manager Ned Yost said RHP Ian Kennedy (rotator cuff fatigue) would be skipped a start.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey will make his first start since May 23. He is 0-4 with an 8.12 ERA in eight starts this season.

Royals: RHP Sam Gaviglio will make his second start after being obtained on waivers Sept. 1 from the Mariners.

___

By The Associated Press