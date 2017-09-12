Phoenix and Washington rally to advance in WNBA playoffs

MOVING TIME: The Lynx will play their playoff games at the University of Minnesota because of scheduling conflicts. Their normal home, Target Center, was shut down for the summer as its being upgraded in time for the Timberwolves to open their home schedule on Oct. 20. The Lynx played at the Xcel centre during the regular season, but with preseason NHL starting soon it wasn't available for the playoffs. So Minnesota turned to "The Barn," one of the oldest arenas in the United States. Lynx owner Glen Taylor spent more than $1 million to bring some improvements to the building to accommodate the team and league, including air conditioning units that are generally not needed with the Gophers take the court in the fall.

FAMILIAR FOES: The Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks will be playing in the post-season for the fifth time. Phoenix has won three of the four previous meetings with the Sparks lone series win coming in 2000.

RARE REPEAT: The Los Angeles Sparks are going to try and accomplish something that hasn't been done in the WNBA for 15 years — repeat as champions. The Sparks were the last team to win back-to-back titles doing so in 2001-02. They hadn't won a championship since until last season.

"It's a new recipe every year to win a championship," Parker said Monday after practice. "The same thing isn't going to work as it did last year, but I like our preparation and I like our experience."

Los Angeles finished the season with a seven-game winning streak and are rested heading into the playoffs having not played in eight days.

TIP-INS: During the regular season 12 teams rallied from deficits of 14 or more points this season. The most-ever was 16 in 2011. A total of 19 teams have done it in the playoffs. ... Diana Taurasi improved to 11-0 in elimination games in the WNBA playoffs. ... For the second straight season the Mercury have advanced to the semifinals despite having to play in the first round of the playoffs. ... Minnesota and Los Angeles both went 3-0 this season against their respective WNBA semifinal opponents.

QUOTABLES: "I didn't come here to be a passive, tentative player. I came here to dominate. To lead. And what better place to do it than Madison Square Garden? Just because you miss four shots — I'm 30 years old. Maybe if I was 23, my thought process would have been different, but I've kind of grown up since then." — Kristi Toliver on her mentality after missing her first few shots.

___

AP Sports Writers Beth Harris in Los Angeles and Jon Krawczynski in Minneapolis contributed to this story.

___

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press