Rain, rallies, 11th straight loss for LA; game ends 2:10 am

An announcement came on the scoreboard during a fourth-inning pitching change: The final BART trains would leave downtown locations at 12:20 a.m. "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch came at 1:25 a.m.

And one devoted — or call it crazy — kayaker stayed out in the cove in his craft trying to retrieve baseballs into the wee hours. A hardy group of loyal fans stayed until the final out.

"In my mind I didn't think we were going to be playing tonight, once it started to get around 9:45," Giants centre fielder Denard Span said. "... Then we came out here and tried to battle our butts off."

Ty Law (4-1) pitched the sixth for the win.

Yasiel Puig homered in the fifth and Los Angeles came back from down 4-0 but couldn't hold it.

Span splashed a two-run homer into McCovey Cove in the bottom of the first inning against Kenta Maeda. Span batted third for just the fourth time in his career and first this year as manager Bruce Bochy shook up his lineup after San Francisco was outscored 21-2 the past two games at the White Sox. It was his fifth career home run into McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall.

Jarrett Parker homered leading off the second for San Francisco.

Once the game resumed, Ty Blach was on the mound and Stratton's day was done — the shortest start of his career.

Sam Dyson, San Francisco's seventh reliever, pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

VOGELSONG RETIRING

Right-hander Ryan Vogelsong will retire as a Giant on Sunday, when he will take the AT&T Park mound once more as San Francisco honours him.

The 40-year-old Vogelsong was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 1998 amateur draft and made his major league debut in their waterfront ballpark on Sept. 2, 2000, finishing his 12-year career 61-75 with a 4.81 ERA while pitching two stints each for San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

"He's done some great things for us, for the Giants," Bochy said. "We're trying to do something special for him."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: With Hyun-Jin Ryu being skipped in the rotation during the San Francisco series for extra rest, he was set to throw a simulated game of four or five innings Tuesday.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt is unlikely to play again this season because of a concussion and is still unable to do baseball activities. "I would be surprised at this point," Bochy said.

UP NEXT

LHP Clayton Kershaw (16-3, 2.15 ERA) makes his third start for the Dodgers since coming off the disabled list with a lower back strain, having gone 20-9 with a 1.62 ERA in in 39 career games and 38 starts against San Francisco. Kershaw lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his last start against Colorado on Sept. 7. RHP Johnny Cueto (7-7, 4.43) also makes his third start since coming off the DL.

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press