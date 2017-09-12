The Latest: Tebow visits WWII vet, volunteers at shelter

The Latest on Hurricane Irma's impact on sports (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Tim Tebow has spent time visiting with some special needs residents of a shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Irma in his native Florida.

The former Florida quarter and now New York Mets minor leaguer posted a video on Twitter Monday of himself listening to a World War II veteran play harmonica at the shelter. He also posted a picture of himself posing with volunteers at the facility. Tebow didn't give the location of the shelter.

Tebow won a national championship and the Heisman trophy with the Gators. He turned to baseball last year, though has said he hasn't given up on once again playing in the NFL. Tebow finished his baseball season with the Mets' Single-A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

___

9:55 a.m.

There will be football in Tampa this weekend, and the Buccaneers will finally get to start a season delayed by Hurricane Irma's wrath.

The Bucs announced that they will be able to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bayu couldn't play at Miami as scheduled in Week 1 because of the storm.

Buccaneers CEO Brian Ford says "hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days.