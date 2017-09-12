Professional lacrosse set to return to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The National Lacrosse League will return to Philadelphia.

Comcast Spectacor has acquired a franchise and will announce the team name and when it will start playing at a Thursday press conference. NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz and Comcast Spectacor CEO Dave Scott will make the formal announcement.

The Philadelphia Wings were the last professional lacrosse team in the city, playing from 1986 to 2014.

The Philadelphia franchise will become the 10th team in NLL.