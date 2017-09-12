Redblacks to place Harris on 6-game list

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks will add quarterback Trevor Harris to the six-game injury list after he suffered a right shoulder sprain over the weekend.

General manager Marcel Desjardins says it's too early to say when Harris might be able to return, but he doesn't think he'll miss the rest of the season.

Harris suffered a second-degree sprain in a 26-22 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night.

The Redblacks plan to give veteran pivot Drew Tate the start this Sunday in Montreal.