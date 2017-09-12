Column: Freak show over, the real fight is finally here

That the fight comes only three weeks after McGregor and Mayweather persuaded more than 4 million households to buy their pay-per-view is not fault of the fighters or their promoters. The fight was announced in May, before Mayweather-McGregor was finalized.

Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Alvarez, made no secret of his disdain for the Mayweather-McGregor fight, sending out an obscene tweet just before the event, claiming both were disrespecting boxing.

But viewers seemed generally satisfied with the money they spent on Mayweather-McGregor, and boxing fans will open their wallets for this bout. It won't sell as much as the most recent fight, but it still figures to do huge pay-per-view numbers, particularly among Mexican-American fans of Alvarez.

It should be money well spent.

"I'm going to do my part to make it memorable so I can go down in history as one of the best fighters," Alvarez said.

Alvarez is already a superstar in his native Mexico, the most celebrated boxer in a boxing-mad country. He does beer commercials with Sylvester Stallone and has been a steady pay-per-view draw, with his 2013 loss to Mayweather checking in as the fourth most watched pay-per-view of all time.

Now the charismatic redhead is a full-fledged middleweight, after waiting nearly two years to agree to meet Golovkin while he moved up from 154 pounds. He'll need to bring the power that has gotten him 34 knockouts against Golovkin, a former amateur star from Kazakhstan now living in Los Angeles who has knocked out 33 opponents in winning all 37 of his pro fights.

The fight is a rarity in boxing, two stars in their prime meeting in a fight that will likely define both their careers. It's a huge risk for both, but the rewards should be good, too, with purses north of $10 million.

Golovkin is making his 19th title defence, one off the record of 20 in the middleweight division set by Bernard Hopkins. He has done it fighting everywhere but in the boxing capital of the world, where he will make his debut against Alvarez at Las Vegas' new T-Mobile Arena.

The fight is a showcase of all that's good about boxing, a sport that is enjoying a good run in recent months. It's the best against the best in their prime in a fight fans have been clamouring to see.

And there will be no excuses no matter which way it goes.

____

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg

By Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press