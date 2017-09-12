Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones back after 1-game NFL suspension

Adam "Pacman" Jones watched on television and winced as the Bengals stumbled through one of their worst season openers.

He's back from his NFL suspension aiming to help them get beyond it.

The cornerback served a one-game suspension for his off-season arrest and misdemeanour conviction. He was activated Tuesday and will start against the Texans at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bengals lost to the Ravens 20-0, the first time in their history that they were blanked in a season opener at home. Most of the issues involved the offence — Andy Dalton had five turnovers — but the young defence had bad moments as well.