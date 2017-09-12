Messi finally conquers Buffon as Barcelona beats Juve 3-0

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi finally added Italy great Gianluigi Buffon on his long, long list of vanquished goalkeepers.

Messi struck two shots past Buffon to lead Barcelona to a 3-0 victory over Juventus in their opening match of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Two of soccer's all-time best players, the 39-year-old Buffon had denied Messi a goal in their previous three meetings, including Juventus' 3-0 aggregate win in last season's quarterfinals.

But once he found room to work, Messi picked Buffon's Juventus apart - to take some revenge from last year's elimination and continue his superb start to the current season.

Messi grabbed his 95th and 96th goals in the Champions League, breaking the deadlock just before the end of the first half in the Group D game. After he had hit the post and played a part in Ivan Rakitic's second goal, Messi rounded off the commanding win.

"Tonight (Messi) did score (against Buffon) because we left him too much space," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. "(Messi) plays perfectly well in tight spaces, but today he had more space, and I would even say that we made it easier for him, leaving him so open."

The first half was dull, apart from long-range attempts by Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio for Juventus, until Messi struck just before the interval.

Ousmane Dembele, the most expensive signing in Barcelona's history, made his first start for the Catalan club. The 20-year-old France forward helped with a counterattack that caught the Juventus defence off-guard. Messi took the ball from Dembele, worked a quick one-two with Luis Suarez and then rolled a left-foot shot just inside the far post.

Messi helped make it 2-0 in the 56th when his dangerous low cross was cleared by substitute Stefano Sturaro back to Rakitic, who fired it home.

Messi got his second in the 69th when he took the ball on the right side and cut back to go around two defenders. He left Buffon with no chance against another left-foot strike that smacked into the lower corner of his net.