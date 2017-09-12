PSG's impressive forward line secures 5-0 win at Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland — Neymar led Paris Saint-Germain to an emphatic 5-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday as the French side's formidable attacking lineup tore the host's defence to shreds.

The Group B match at Celtic Park was one-sided and PSG led 3-0 at halftime with goals from Neymar, France forward Kylian Mbappe and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

Defender Mikael Lustig scored an own goal with seven minutes left and Cavani completed the rout with a diving header.

PSG's attacking trident has been nicknamed the "MCN" by French media, a reference to the former "MSN" Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez and Neymar. And the French version was ruthlessly efficient against a poor Celtic side.