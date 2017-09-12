CSKA's Zhamaletdinov debuts with winning goal at Benfica

LISBON, Portugal — CSKA Moscow forward Timur Zhamaletdinov made a memorable Champions League debut on Tuesday by scoring the winner in a 2-1 comeback victory over Benfica in Group A.

The 20-year-old substitute was on hand to prod in a rebound in the 73rd minute, four minutes into his first Champions League game.

The chance came after a ball over the top found CSKA defender Viktor Vasin in the opposition box. Vasin turned and shot, showing off skills more typical of a striker, and goalkeeper Bruno Varela could only parry the ball to the feet of Zhamaletdinov.

CSKA had to rally from 1-0 down after Haris Seferovic gave Benfica the lead in the 50th minute, beating CSKA defender Alexei Berezutsky to a cross at the near post from Richairo Zivkovic.