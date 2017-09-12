LA Rams sign OT Lucas, waive OL Dielman and DL Jefferson

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

The Rams waived offensive lineman J.J. Dielman and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson on Tuesday to make room. Los Angeles also dropped offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.

The 6-foot-9 Lucas played in 35 games and started six over the last three years with the Lions, who acquired him as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2014. He was released earlier in the month after Detroit was awarded two players on waiver claims.

Dielman and Jefferson both were inactive for the Rams' season-opening blowout of Indianapolis. Los Angeles claimed both players off waivers earlier in the month.