Broncos realize they need better pass protection

Siemian finished with two TD passes and a touchdown run in which he juked Bosa to go with his interception and four sacks.

"I think Joey got me one other time, so we'll call it even," Siemian said. "We'll see him again, so I'm sure I don't want to see myself in that situation where it's me and him too often."

The Broncos' biggest off-season addition was Leary, who left the Dallas Cowboys for a four-year, $36 million deal in Denver. But he exited his first game with the Broncos with a concussion and his availability is unknown for this weekend's game against Dallas.

Connor McGovern, who filled in at centre in the off-season while Matt Paradis recovered from double hip surgery, replaced Leary at right guard.

Max Garcia and Allen Barbre rotated at left guard to counter the Chargers, who moved Bosa and Ingram inside on some downs.

"Again, I think that is a weapon for us to have two guys that can play at the left guard," Joseph said. "Max is a big, physical guy who can move guys in the run game. Barbre is an excellent pass protector. Having both guys, in my opinion, is like having two backs. You can kind of push them in and out as the game proceeds."

MILLER MUFFLED: Von Miller had four tackles and a quarterback hit but was held without a sack.

"We went into the game with a clear game plan to free Von up, but they wouldn't let us," Joseph said. "They double-chipped both sides. They chipped both rushers. When that happens, in my opinion, the coverage has got to take over. In the past, there has been great pass rush here. But now we've got to kind of reverse it. We've got to play tighter coverage to get the rush home more often."

PREPARING FOR ELLIOTT: Joseph said Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's legal woes won't affect the Broncos' preparations this week.

"It does not. He is a part of their football team. As we watch tape from last week, he's out there. That is what we will prepare for. He's a Cowboy," Joseph said. "That is not our concern. He is on their football team and we're getting ready to play whoever they put out there."

