Vikings offensive line delivers solid opening performance

The first-team offence sputtered through three preseason appearances, producing a total of three points in 12 possessions and further increasing concern from fans and skepticism from analysts about the five-man line. That's the fallacy of evaluating exhibition games, though. They're never complete pictures.

"In the building, we feel great about those guys up front," Bradford said. "We've seen it during OTAs. We've seen it during training camp. I know we didn't play great as an offence during the preseason games. We've seen what we're capable of doing."

With a rookie centre in Elflein, there will be a learning curve at the most mentally challenging position on the line, but the Vikings have the benefit of both guards also being natural centres who can help with pre-snap calls.

Bradford and the rest of the team raved throughout training camp about Elflein's grasp of the game, too.

"I couldn't ask for better teammates to go out there and do this with," Elflein said after his first NFL game. He added: "There's obviously some things we need to get better at, but as a whole I think it was a pretty decent start so we'll just build on that."

Offensive co-ordinator Pat Shurmur was widely credited with a shrewd game plan that helped Bradford find favourable matchups for wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as he gradually opened up the attack with some laser-like long tosses down the field.

That softened up the Saints for Cook to finish them off down the stretch. The success on Monday night could also be traced back to Shurmur's off-season implementation of a zone-based, side-to-side blocking scheme that fits better with Cook's style. Boone didn't fit as well as the other more mobile interior blockers did.

"Everybody was feeding off of each other's energy," Diggs said, adding: "Playing as a collective unit, we are a powerful force."

