Mets recall C Tomas Nido from Double-A Binghamton.

CHICAGO — The New York Mets have recalled catcher Tomas Nido from Double-A Binghamton.

The 23-year-old Nido hit .232 with eight homers and 60 RBIs in 102 games with Binghamton. He was selected by New York in the eighth round of the 2012 draft.

The Mets also announced Tuesday that they had acquired minor league right-hander Eric Hanhold from Milwaukee as the player to be named in the Neil Walker deal. Walker was traded to the Brewers on Aug. 12.

The 23-year-old Hanhold went 8-3 with two saves and a 3.94 ERA in 30 games for Class-A Carolina this year. He was selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Florida.