Lakers to retire Kobe Bryant's 2 jersey numbers in December

LOS ANGELES — One retired jersey number just isn't enough for Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers announced Tuesday that they will retire Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 in a ceremony Dec. 18 during their game against Golden State.

Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he switched to No. 24 for the remainder of his 20-year career with the Lakers. He will be the 10th player honoured by the Lakers with a jersey retirement, and the first to have two retired numbers.

The five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection is the Lakers' franchise leader in games played (1,346) and points (33,643), among countless superlatives. He was the first player in NBA history to spend at least 20 seasons with one franchise.