Hechavarria HR leads Rays over Yankees 2-1 at Mets' park

NEW YORK — Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning off Sonny Gray and the Tampa Bay Rays, playing as the home team in a series relocated to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay has split the first two games of the set held at the home of the New York Mets.

The Rays will fly back to Florida immediately after Wednesday afternoon's game for firsthand looks at the storm damage. No word yet from MLB if Boston and Tampa Bay will play at Tropicana Field on Friday night as scheduled — the Rays expect to host the three-game set, but it could be reconfigured to give them an extra day off to handle personal matters.

Tommy Hunter (3-5) pitched one inning to give Tampa Bay, on the fringe of the AL wild-card race, its second win in six games. Alex Colome closed for his 44th save in 49 chances.