Urena hits walkoff RBI single to lift Jays to win

TORONTO — Rookie Richard Urena hit a walkoff single as the Toronto Blue Jays came back for a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to four games.

The rally began when Zach Britton (2-1) walked Kevin Pillar to start the bottom of the ninth, then gave up a line drive single to Teoscar Hernandez. Luke Maile drove in Pillar with a single to tie the game and Urena followed with a base hit up the middle to plate Darwin Barney, who had reached on a force out.

Justin Smoak had an RBI double for the last-place Blue Jays (68-77) and Tim Mayza (1-0) pitched 1/3 of the ninth to earn his first win.

Tim Beckham had hit a tie-breaking solo homer off starter Joe Biagini in the eighth to give Baltimore a 2-1 lead. Mark Trumbo drove in the other run for the Orioles (71-74), who lost their sixth straight.

Biagini had baffled the Orioles for most of the game, not allowing an extra-base hit until the seventh, when Trey Mancini hit a double to left-field. Mancini came around to score on Trumbo's single, tying the game to the displeasure of the 29,055 in attendance.

Biagini pitched a career-high eight innings, allowing two runs and six hits with two strikeouts and zero walks. He threw just 88 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Dylan Bundy started for Baltimore, allowing a run and five hits over six solid innings. He also walked one and struck out eight.

Smoak gave Toronto a 1-0 lead by hitting a long double to right field to score Maile from first base in the third inning. Maile reached on a leadoff single, his fourth hit in eight at-bats.

Bundy retired seven straight after Smoak's run-scoring double in the third inning before running into a jam in the sixth with a leadoff single and a walk. But the Baltimore right-hander struck out Jose Bautista and Kendrys Morales, then got a pop fly from Pillar to end the inning.

The Blue Jays had the tying and go-ahead runs on first and second with one out in the eighth. But Bautista popped out and Morales struck out to end the threat.