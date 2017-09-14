Defending champion McHale reaches quarterfinals in Japan

TOKYO — Defending champion Christina McHale has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Women's Open with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

McHale dominated with solid groundstrokes and took advantage of 10 double-faults by Tormo, who was coming off a win over three-time champion Sam Stosur, to set up a quarterfinal clash with Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Upsets continued Thursday when Kazakhstan qualifier Zarina Diyas beat second-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-2.

A day after ousting top-seeded Kristina Mladenovic, Croatia's Jana Fett booked her spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jana Cepelova of Slovakia.