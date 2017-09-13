Juventus fends off concern that it has taken a step backward

ROME — When Miralem Pjanic asked Lionel Messi for his shirt at halftime, it was clear that Juventus was bowing down to Barcelona and its international cast of stars.

It was only one match, and it was an injury-depleted side visiting Barcelona, but the general sense surrounding Juventus is that last season's finalist has taken a slight step backward.

The humiliating 3-0 loss on the opening night of the Champions League on Tuesday meant that Juventus has already conceded the same number of goals it allowed in all of last season's competition before it was beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in the final.

"I think you're exaggerating a bit," Pjanic said in a post-match interview that highlighted the squad's struggles. "You'll see that at the end of the season the results will come."

However, Juventus standout Paulo Dybala was completely outplayed by Messi, his Argentina teammate; centre forward Gonzalo Higuain was nearly invisible — just like last season's final — and the Turin squad hardly put up a fight in the second half.

"The absences are not an alibi," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. "We should have remained in the match in the second half, whereas instead we made too many errors. ... If you leave Messi with open field you know what's going to happen."

Allegri was especially critical of Higuain, another Argentina international who often plays in Messi's shadows.

"He started well but he's got to stay calmer. He lowers his head every time," the coach said.

At the end of a strong first half from Juventus, Messi gave Barcelona the lead following a quick 1-2 with Luis Suarez, rolling a left-foot shot just inside the far post.

"You can't allow a goal like that in the last minute of the first half," said Pjanic, one of Juventus' only decent performers in the match. "It was a serious error. But in general we've got to be more applied. This will serve as a lesson."