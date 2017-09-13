UEFA charges Celtic for fan incident during PSG game

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against Celtic after a fan ran on the field near Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe during a Champions League match.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case on Oct. 19.

Ten years ago, UEFA fined Celtic 30,000 Swiss francs (now $31,200) for a similar incident when a fan ran across the goal area taunting AC Milan goalkeeper Dida. In that case, Celtic served a two-year probationary period to avoid a further fine.

On Tuesday, PSG led 3-0 in Glasgow when the fan ran close to Mbappe. British media reported that he aimed a kick at the French teenager, and was booed by home fans. PSG won 5-0.